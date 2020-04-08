United States Senator Bernie Sanders on Wednesday ended his presidential campaign for this year’s election to succeed Donald Trump. This clears the path for fellow contender Joe Biden to be the Democratic Party candidate.

The 78-year-old politician informed his campaign staff of his decision on a conference call, and then addressed his supporters online through a video link. He had earlier been a frontrunner, but fell behind Biden, a former vice president, in recent weeks.

Sanders had been a presidential contender in the Democratic Party in 2016 as well, but had lost to Hillary Clinton. Trump, the Republican Party candidate and a newcomer to politics, defeated Clinton to become the 45th president of the United States.