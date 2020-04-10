The Delhi Waqf Board on Thursday designated one of its graveyards to bury those who die from Covid-19, PTI reported. Waqf Board’s Chief Executive Officer SM Ali told the Delhi government secretary and the health department in a letter that the board has designated its Jadeed Qurustaan graveyard near Millennium Park for burying coronavirus patients.

“One of the major problem faced by public is last rites of Covid-19 victims,” Ali said. “It has been reported that due to lack of information, the general public is not allowing burial of victims of coronavirus in the graveyards of Delhi, which is unfortunate.”

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 720 people have so far tested positive in the national capital, of which 12 have died.

Fears about the spread of Covid-19 in Delhi has also increased due to a congregation held by the Tablighi Jamaat group in the city last month. Around one-fourth of the total number of cases in India so far have been ascribed to this group and those who were in contact with its members.

Funeral rituals in India are being dramatically changed by the coronavirus pandemic as families in various parts of the country have refused to perform the last rites of their relatives over the fear of the spread of the Covid-19 infection.

According to the new guidelines for disposal of bodies that were issued by the Centre on March 15, funerals are now limited to 20 or fewer attendees. The guidelines also prohibit bathing or embalming the corpse of a Covid-19 patients and ban relatives from kissing or hugging the body to avoid any risk of transmitting the virus.

There have been instances where families have refuse to perform the last rites of their relatives over fears of spread of infection.

The Union health ministry on Friday morning said the total confirmed cases in India are 6,412. Out of the total cases in the country, 199 patients have died, and 5,709 are being treated.

