The patient, a retired soldier from Hailakandi district, died due to Covid-19 complications at the Silchar Medical College Hospital around 2 am, state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. “I offer deep condolences and prayers for the bereaved family,” he tweeted.

The victim was one of the patients who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat conference held in Nizamuddin area of Delhi last month, Sharma said, according to PTI. He had also visited Saudi Arabia before the event.

The condition of the man turned “alarming” on Thursday and he was shifted to the hospital during the day. The minister had said his other parameters were stable but “his oxygen saturation is decreasing and he has been shifted to the ICU for better monitoring”. He had tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday night.

Silchar MP Rajdeep Roy said the funeral of the deceased will be held according to the coronavirus protocol and the details will be announced later.

Assam has 29 coronavirus cases after one more person tested positive from Dhubri last night.

