Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases in the country, Gurugram on Friday made wearing masks compulsory for everyone stepping out of their homes. Similar orders have been passed in Delhi and Mumbai.

“All persons in public places like streets, hospitals, offices and markets must be wearing 3-ply mask or cloth mask compulsorily,” an order signed by Gurgaon’s district magistrate read. “Any person who is moving around in his personal and/or official vehicle must be wearing these masks compulsorily. No person/officer will attend any meeting/workplace without wearing these masks as mentioned above.”

The order warned that those found violating the instructions will be punishable under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.

Gurugram has 32 coronavirus cases of the total 169 reported from Haryana, according to the Union health ministry. Nine coronavirus hotspots in the city have been sealed to slow down the spread of infection.

On Wednesday, the Delhi government sealed 20 infection hotspots and made wearing protective masks compulsory. So far, Delhi has 898 cases of coronavirus, including 13 deaths. On the same day, masks were made mandatory in Mumbai. More than 870 cases have been reported in the city and its suburbs. In all, 1,364 coronavirus cases have been reported from Maharashtra, making it the worst-hit state in the country.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 6,761 on Friday evening, and 206 patients have died. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has assured that the pandemic had not reached the community transmission phase in India.