The Centre on Saturday said it was considering requests by “most states” to extend the nationwide lockdown to slow down the spread of the coronavirus for two more weeks. States made the request during a video-conference held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with all chief ministers to discuss the next steps to deal with the pandemic.

While the Centre maintained that it was “considering” the request, at least three chief ministers – those of Delhi, Karnataka and Puducherry – indicated that Modi had already agreed to it during the meeting. The nationwide lockdown already in place since March 25 ends on April 14.

Arvind Kejriwal of Delhi claimed that the prime minister has decided to extend the lockdown. “PM has taken correct decision to extend lockdown,” Kejriwal wrote on Twitter. “Today, India’s position is better than many developed countries because we started lockdown early. If it is stopped now, all gains would be lost. To consolidate, it is important to extend it.”

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said that Modi had agreed to extend the lockdown, PTI reported. His Karnataka counterpart, BS Yediyurappa, said that at the meeting, the prime minister said that the extension of the lockdown was inevitable, and that guidelines for the next two weeks will be issued in a day or two.

Yediyurappa even claimed that the lockdown in the next two weeks will be different from the one already in place.

Some chief ministers publicly confirmed that they had requested for an extension to the lockdown. Kejriwal told Modi that the decision to continue the lockdown should be taken on a national level, and that the fight will not be effective if states make their own decisions. “If the lockdown is eased, all kinds of transport, either rail or road, should not be allowed,” the Delhi chief minister said.

Amarinder Singh of Punjab told the prime minister that though the restrictions were causing a lot of trouble to the people, India cannot afford to take any chances. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said he told Modi that extending the lockdown was necessary to save lives. “Today we are not in favour of removal of lockdown,” he said, according to PTI. “The lives of people are more important and to save them, the lockdown is necessary.”

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel also sought a continuation of restrictions on inter-state movement, but urged Modi to allow states to carry out economic activities within their borders.

Earlier, reports said that Modi had assured the chief ministers of his support and told them that their suggestions were welcome. “I am available 24x7,” Modi said, according to Hindustan Times. “Any chief minister can speak to me and give suggestions anytime. We should stand together shoulder-to-shoulder.”

Three states – Odisha, Punjab and Rajasthan – have already extended their lockdowns to control Covid-19 till the end of the month. Telangana and Madhya Pradesh have also backed the extension of the lockdown. States have tightened restrictions – sealing off infection hotspots and making protective masks compulsory – to slow down the infection.

Saturday’s video-conference was the prime minister’s second such meeting with the chief ministers. In a meeting earlier this month, Modi had said that the Centre and states must have a “common exit strategy” for staggered re-entry of population after the three-week nationwide lockdown to stem the spread of coronavirus.

The number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 7,447 and 239 people have died, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With over 1,500 cases and 110 deaths, Maharashtra is the worst-affected state. Tamil Nadu has 911 cases of the coronavirus, while Delhi has 903.