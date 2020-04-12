The number of coronavirus cases in Delhi crossed the 1,000-mark on Saturday to reach 1,069, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. As many as 166 new infections, and five deaths were reported in a day, according to PTI.

Of the 1,069 infected individuals, 25 have either recovered, or been discharged or have migrated, while 19 people have died. As many as 1,023 people are being treated in various hospitals in the city. Of the total cases, 712 patients are those who have been brought to hospitals through special operations.

The Delhi government authorities had last month carried out measures to quarantine people associated with the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at the Nizamuddin markaz of Delhi. The state health department has been noting the cases from the congregation separately in its daily press briefing, but in Saturday’s bulletin it excluded the reference. The Delhi Minorities Commission had earlier urged the state government to drop the Markaz reference.

As many as 2,569 people have been kept in quarantine at various government facilities. At least 25,454 people who came in contact with affected persons are under home quarantine, while 10,239 have completed it.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government on Saturday added areas in Rajouri, Jahangirpuri and Deoli Extension to its list of hotspots, taking the total number of such areas to 33, reported NDTV.

Kerala

Kerala on Saturday became the first major state in India to show no change in its active cases in a day. The number of active cases, that is, the difference between the total cases and those who have recovered or have died, was 364 on Friday. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, this number did not change on Saturday.

On the other hand, Covid-19 cases continued to rise substantially in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Delhi.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India reached 8,356 on Sunday morning. Of these, 273 people have died, 712 have been cured and one has migrated.