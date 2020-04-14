Violence broke out in Asansol in West Bengal on Tuesday over the quarantining of residents amid the coronavirus pandemic, Times Now reported. At least 27 police personnel and local residents were injured due to the violence, and the police resorted to firing tear gas to disperse them.

The incident occurred at Asansol’s Churulia village under the jurisdiction of Jamuria Police Station. The police had reached Churulia village to quarantine five to six people at a quarantine centre established in the area, the news channel reported. However, the residents of the village began to protest, hurling crude bombs and pelting stones at the officers.

Jamuria police station Station House Officer Subrata Ghosh’s leg was fractured during the clash. He was taken to Raniganj hospital, ABP Ananda reported.

After the incident, a huge team of police personnel was deployed to bring the situation under control. No arrests have been made so far.

On Monday night too, there were clashes on the Jharkhand-Asansol border against the quarantine measures. The protestors claim that the centres have been installed close to villages, which could lead to spread of Covid-19 in the villages.

There have been 190 cases of the coronavirus in West Bengal so far, and seven people have died, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. On Tuesday morning, the health ministry confirmed 10,363 coronavirus cases across India. Of these, 8,988 are being treated, 1,035 people have recovered, 339 patients have died, and one person has migrated.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the 21-day nationwide lockdown instituted to curb the outbreak was being extended to May 3.