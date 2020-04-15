Some industries in rural areas and all agricultural activities will be allowed to resume from April 20 as India begins to gradually relax its lockdown in place to contain Covid-19 infections. These “necessary activities” have been allowed in certain identified areas of the country “to mitigate hardship to public”, the Ministry of Home Affairs said. However, no such activity will be allowed in “containment zones”.

The ministry issued the guidelines on Wednesday, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the nationwide lockdown aimed at breaking the chain of infections was being extended until May 3. Earlier, the lockdown was due to end on April 14.

Districts that have several cases of infection or have reported a fast spread of infection will see very strong containment measures. Only essential services will be allowed in these zones and there will be strict restriction on movement.

Masks have been made compulsory in public places as well as workplaces, while spitting in public places has been banned and will not attract a penalty.

What’s allowed in ‘non-hotspots’ from April 20

Farming operations, including procurement of agricultural products and agriculture marketing through notified mandis, and direct and decentralised marketing;

Industries operating in rural areas, including food processing industries; construction of roads, irrigation projects, buildings and industrial projects in rural areas; works under MGNREGA, with priority to irrigation and water conservation works; and operation of rural Common Service Centres;

The supply chain of milk, milk products, poultry and livestock farming and tea, coffee and rubber plantations;

Transport of goods will be permitted without any distinction of essential and non-essential items;

Coal, mineral and oil production;

Manufacturing and other industrial establishments in SEZs [special economic zones], EoUs [export oriented units], industrial estates and industrial townships;

Financial sector including the Reserve Bank of India, ATMs, banks, insurance companies to “provide enough liquidity and credit support to the industrial sector”;

E-commerce, operations of IT and IT-enabled services, data and call centres for government activities;

Online teaching and distance learning;

Hospitals, nursing home, clinic, pharmacies, medical laboratories, pathological laboratories, veterinary hospitals, dispensaries;

Movement [inter- or intra-state including by air] of all medical and veterinary personnel, scientists, nurses, para-medical staff, lab technicians, mid-wives, and other hospital support services like ambulance;

Supply chain of essential goods;

Important offices of central and state governments to remain open with required strength;

Operation of homes for children/disabled/mentally challenged/senior citizens/destitute women/widows;

Operation of oil and gas sector;

Generation, transmission and distribution of power;

Postal services, including post offices

What’s prohibited till May 3