The Ministry of Home Affairs released a new set guidelines, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of the nationwide lockdown to control the spread of Covid-19 till May 3. Industries in rural areas and all agricultural activities will be allowed to resume from April 20. The government has also allowed IT and IT-enabled services, online teaching and distance learning.
India has reported 11,439 cases of coronavirus and 377 deaths so far, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. More than 1,300 people have recovered from Covid-19 in India.
A doctor in Meghalaya, the only Covid-19 patient in the state, died on Wednesday morning. Six members of his family have now tested positive for the disease, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said.
A Congress MLA from Ahmedabad has tested positive for the coronavirus hours after he met Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, his deputy Nitin Patel and state minister Pradeepsinh Jadeja along with at least two other MLAs from his party.
The Mumbai Police arrested a self-proclaimed labour leader a day after over 1,000 migrant labourers gathered outside Bandra station (west) in Mumbai on Tuesday evening, believing they could travel home by train. They also filed a first information report against a television journalist for claiming that Railways would restart operations.
India has ordered 1.5 crore kits of personal protective equipment, or PPE, comprising gowns, gloves, masks and goggles from China, Indian ambassador to China Vikram Misri said.
The global Covid-19 toll has risen to 1,26,761, according to the Johns Hopkins University. The United States is the worst-hit country in the world with 24,429 deaths and more than 6 lakh cases.
United Nations General Secretary Antonio Guterres said that the world is facing a “dangerous epidemic” of misinformation on Covid-19 and announced a new initiative to counter falsehoods about the pandemic with science and facts.