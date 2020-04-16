Film actor and theatre artist Ranjit Chowdhry, best known for his roles in hit films like Khatta Meetha and Khoobsurat, died on Wednesday. He was 65. The actor’s sister Raell Padamsee shared the news of his death on social media.

“For all those who knew Ranjit, the funeral will be held tomorrow [Thursday] and a gathering to celebrate his life and share his stories on May 5th,” she wrote along with a black-and-white photo of the actor.

Chowdhry was last seen in the movie Breakaway in 2011. Over the course of his career spanning more than 40 years, he starred in movies like Chakra, Kaalia, Lonely in America, Sam and Me, Mississippi Masala, The Night We Never Met, It Could Happen to you, Bandit Queen and Camilla. He also featured in popular American TV show Prison Break

Chowdhry was the son of popular theatre personality Pearl Padamsee. His stepfather Alyque Padamsee was also a theatre personality and an ad film maker.

Bollywood actors and filmmakers took to Twitter to pay their tributes to the veteran actor. “Gutted to learn of actor Ranjit Chowdhry’s passing,” actor Rahul Khanna wrote. “Despite his diminutive frame, he was a towering icon of Indian diaspora cinema and a master of his craft,” he added. “By far, one of the most endearingly quirky and acerbically witty people I’ve had the pleasure of knowing. A true original!”

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta also paid tributes to the actor. “RIP [Rest in peace] my friend Ranjit Chaudhury,” he wrote. “Had the pleasure of working with you in Kaante.” he added. “Thank you for the joy you gave us through your performances. Khatta Meetha is my favourite. Keep smiling wherever you are.”