China’s Wuhan city, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, on Friday abruptly raised its toll from the pandemic by 50%, from 2,579 to 3,869, AFP reported. The country admitted that many cases were “mistakenly reported” or missed entirely.

The updated figure, detailed in a social media posting by the city government, comes after weeks of scepticism about the reported deaths, as other countries have seen fatalities reach more than 10,000. On Wednesday, AP had reported that Wuhan had also hosted a mass banquet on the occasion of the Lunar New Year for tens of thousands of people, six days before the Chinese government made it public that a pandemic had broken out.

After the revised numbers, the nationwide toll has increased by nearly 39% to 4,632, based on official national data released on Friday. Authorities explained the updation by noting that some hospitals were overwhelmed early in the outbreak, leading to cases being incorrectly reported, delayed, or omitted.

On Thursday, state-run CCTV said the government was updating the numbers in accordance with the law. “Coronavirus figures not only concern people’s health and lives, but also the credibility of the government,” the special government operation team overseeing epidemic containment efforts in Wuhan was quoted as saying. “The revision of the figures not only protects citizens’ rights...it also shows the government’s respect for each individual.”

The coronavirus, which has infected 21.57 lakh people and killed 1.44 lakh deaths, is believed to have originated late last year in a seafood market in Wuhan that has been closed and boarded up since January.