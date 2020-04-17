Sixty-eight doctors, nurses and staff of a government hospital in Delhi have been sent to home quarantine after a 25-year-old pregnant woman, who is suspected to have had coronavirus, died during treatment, PTI reported on Thursday.

The woman was admitted to Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital in North West Delhi on Monday and died on Wednesday night. She allegedly did not disclose her travel history or that she had been asked to be under home quarantine. “The patient did not disclose her travel history and the fact about her home quarantine given by district magistrate [North West] despite repeated verbal query at the time of her admission and she submitted wrong information in the prescribed form,” the hospital’s circular said.

The circular added that her condition deteriorated on Wednesday and she was then put on a ventilator. She later revealed her foreign visit, adding that she came in contact with passengers who tested positive for the coronavirus. Four of her family members were also on home quarantine from April 10 for 14 days, the circular said.

The Covid-19 test report of the woman is awaited. Delhi has over 1,600 infections with 38 deaths, according to the health ministry data. So far, reports said 45 healthcare workers have tested positive for the coronavirus in the national Capital.

