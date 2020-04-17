The Centre on Friday removed export restrictions on paracetamol formulations and made it “free” with immediate effect amid the coronavirus outbreak. However, the Directorate General Of Foreign Trade said in a statement that exports of the active pharmaceutical ingredients of paracetamol will remain restricted.

Paracetamol is a common pain reliever and also known as acetaminophen.

India, which supplies more than a quarter of the world’s generic drugs, had last month restricted exports of 26 pharmaceutical ingredients and the medicines made from them.

On April 7, the Ministry of External Affairs had said that India will export paracetamol and hydroxychloroquine in appropriate quantities to “nations who have been particularly badly affected” by the coronavirus pandemic. The restrictions had been in place for all of two days. Some claim that hydroxychloroquine could be effective in treating coronavirus, but scientists say there is no conclusive evidence yet.

On Thursday, reports had said India has been sending huge quantities of medicine to over 100 countries in the world over the past two weeks. These medicines include around 8.5 crore hydroxychloroquine, or HCQ, tablets, and 50 crore paracetamol tablets. Many of the supplies are being sent through special Indian Air Force flights, foreign evacuation charters and diplomatic cargo, since most commercial flight routes around the world are now closed.

India has so far reported 13,387 coronavirus cases with 437 deaths, according to the health ministry.

On the other hand, globally, the coronavirus has infected 21.57 lakh people and caused 1.44 lakh deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.

Read our top ten updates on the coronavirus pandemic here.

Follow our live blog on the pandemic here.