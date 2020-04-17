Union Minister for Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal on Friday urged private schools to reconsider annual fee hikes amid the nationwide lockdown to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It has been brought to my notice by many parents from all across the country that even in this time of crisis many schools are increasing their annual fee,” Pokhriyal said in a series of tweets. “A lot of schools are also asking the parents to deposit the school fee for three months together.”

He requested schools to join hands to fight the coronavirus and empathise with parents amid the global disaster and reconsider their decision.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also urged people to prioritise human values ​​in the time of this epidemic, the Union minister said, adding that he hoped all schools would provide timely salaries to their teachers and employees. “I also hope education departments of all states will work together towards the best interests of parents and schools,” he said.

Pokhriyal praised some states for taking positive steps “to address school fee-related issues during lockdown” and hoped that other states will also consider his request.

The number of people infected with the coronavirus rose to 13,835 with 452 deaths on Friday evening, according to the health ministry. Out of the total number of cases, 11,616 patients are being treated, 1,766 have recovered, and one person has migrated.

I request all schools to join hands in the #FightAgainstCoronavirus, empathize with the parents amid this global disaster and re-consider their decision. #IndiaFightsCoronavirus pic.twitter.com/2NAMz88iVi — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) April 17, 2020

Read our top 10 updates on the coronavirus pandemic here.

Follow our live blog on the pandemic here.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said private schools in the Capital will not be allowed to alter their fee structures and can only charge the tuition fee until they reopen after the nationwide lockdown ends, The Indian Express reported. The decision was taken under the Delhi School Education Act and the National Disaster Management Act, he said.

Sisodia, who holds the education portfolio in the Delhi government, said schools cannot charge additional fees for transport or for other miscellaneous activities, which are not being utilised during the lockdown period.

“We have decided that no private school, whether on government or private land, will be allowed to hike fees without seeking permission from the government,” Sisodia said at a press conference. “Schools also cannot charge beyond the tuition fee and no school can charge three months’ tuition fee [at a time], the fee has to be collected monthly,” he added.

The education minister also said all schools should pay salaries to their entire staff, including those who work on a contractual basis. “If they [the schools] are short of funds, they can reach out to their parent organisation for funds,” he said.

Taking cognisance of complaints that some schools where parents were unable to pay their children’s fee are disallowing students to take online classes, Sisodia said: “Private schools don’t need to stoop so low. You are run by a trust and your basic mandate is to do social service,” Sisodia, adding that no student should be barred from taking virtual lessons.

Delhi, which is the second worst-hit region in India, has reported 1,640 Covid-19 cases, including 38 deaths as of Friday morning.