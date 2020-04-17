Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said private schools in the Capital will not be allowed to alter their fee structures and can only charge the tuition fee until they reopen after the nationwide lockdown ends, The Indian Express reported. The decision was taken under the Delhi School Education Act and the National Disaster Management Act, he said.

Sisodia, who holds the education portfolio in the Delhi government, said schools cannot charge additional fees for transport or for other miscellaneous activities, which are not being utilised during the lockdown period.

“We have decided that no private school, whether on government or private land, will be allowed to hike fees without seeking permission from the government,” Sisodia said at a press conference. “Schools also cannot charge beyond the tuition fee and no school can charge three months’ tuition fee [at a time], the fee has to be collected monthly,” he added.

The education minister also said all schools should pay salaries to their entire staff, including those who work on a contractual basis. “If they [the schools] are short of funds, they can reach out to their parent organisation for funds,” he said.

Taking cognisance of complaints that some schools where parents were unable to pay their children’s fee are disallowing students to take online classes, Sisodia said: “Private schools don’t need to stoop so low. You are run by a trust and your basic mandate is to do social service,” Sisodia, adding that no student should be barred from taking virtual lessons.

Delhi has reported 1,640 Covid-19 cases, including 38 deaths as of Thursday evening. Meanwhile, India’s total patient count rose more than 1,000 in a day to reach 13,387. The nationwide toll went up to 437, the Ministry of Health said.

