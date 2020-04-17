Army Chief General MM Naravane on Friday criticised Pakistan for continuing to “export terrorism” even as India and the rest of the world are fighting to control the coronavirus pandemic, ANI reported. Naravane is on a visit to Jammu and Kashmir to review the security situation along the Line of Control after three civilians were killed in an alleged ceasefire violation by Pakistani forces last week.

“It is very unfortunate that when India and the whole world are fighting the coronavirus pandemic, our neighbour [Pakistan] continues to create trouble,” Naravane told the news agency. “While we are busy helping out our own citizens and the rest of the world by sending medical teams and even exporting medicine, Pakistan is only exporting terror. This does not augur well and the onus of maintaining peace is on Pakistan.”

On Friday, Pakistani forces allegedly resorted to shelling in civilian areas and forward posts along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, PTI reported. A 19-year-old boy was injured in the firing, according to The Indian Express. Three civilians were killed during another ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the Line of Control in Kupwara district last week. An eight-year-old child and a woman were among the casualties.

Earlier this month, five soldiers of the Indian Army were killed during an exchange of fire in Kupwara district. While three soldiers were killed during an encounter, two more soldiers died while foiling an infiltration bid along the Line of Control. The Army had killed five militants who attempted to cross over the Line of Control into the Keran sector.

Naravane said that eight Covid-19 cases have been found in the Army. “Two of them are doctors and one is a nursing assistant,” he said. “Four are responding well to treatment. We had one case in Ladakh, now he has fully recovered and joined duty.”