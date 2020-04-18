Several scholars, filmmakers and writers released a statement on Saturday condemning the series of arrests of anti-Citizenship Amendment Act activists, especially those belonging to the Muslim community.

The statement noted the arrests of Jawaharlal Nehru University student Sharjeel Imam, Jamia Millia Islamia University students Meeran Haider and Safoora Zargar, and Gorakhpur doctor Kafeel Khan, among others. “The present regime has unleashed a war on young Muslims,” the statement said. “A generation of scholar-activists who have come to political baptism in the heat of systemic and systematic erosion of their rights as minorities, as citizens.”

The signatories included activist and Delhi School of Economics professor Nandini Sundar, filmmaker Anand Patwardhan and writer Aakar Patel. The statement accused the administration of unleashing its “naked power” on anti-CAA protestors instead of engaging with them.

“The anti-CAA protests mark a poignant moment of Constitutional recovery, and reclamation of the Republic from a turgid and toxic hyper-nationalism,” the statement read. “Instead of engaging with the protestors, the state has chosen, if predictably, to unleash its naked power on them: detaining, and arresting them under harsh penal provisions.”

The group noted the serious charges against those arrested that includes sedition, rioting, criminal conspiracy, and murder, among others. “The invocation of these very serious charges, which could result in equally severe penalties, is based largely on the alleged ‘inflammatory’ speeches that they are said to have made,” the statement read.

The signatories said that if it was the matter of instigating violence through speeches, “it would be members of Parliament, ministers and aspiring leaders of the ruling party who would be behind bars”. “Only the identities of the accused are of significance here,” the statement said.

Here’s the full statement: