The South Korean government on Tuesday said it was looking into media reports claiming that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was “in grave danger” after a recent surgery, reported AP. Speculation about Kim’s health started doing the rounds after he missed the celebration of his late grandfather and state founder Kim Il Sung’s birth anniversary on April 15.

South Korean news website Daily NK was the first to report that the North Korean leader was recovering from a heart surgery in Pyongyang. The report, which cited anonymous officials, said Kim’s condition was improving. Later, CNN cited an anonymous US official who said Kim was in grave danger after an unspecified surgery. Another US official told the news network that the concerns about Kim’s health were credible but its severity was yet to be ascertained.

Officials from South Korea’s Unification Ministry and National Intelligence Service said they could not immediately confirm any of the reports. The ministry deals with inter-Korean affairs. However, the presidential office said no suspicious activities have been detected in North Korea.

Getting inputs from North Korea has always been very difficult as the nuclear-armed country tightly controls any information surrounding its leader. “There have been a number of recent rumours about Kim’s health [smoking, heart, and brain],” Bruce Klingner, a senior research fellow at the Heritage Foundation and former CIA deputy division chief for North Korea, told CNN. “If Kim is hospitalised, it would explain why he wasn’t present on the important April 15 celebrations. But, over the years, there have been a number of false health rumours about Kim Jong-un or his father. We’ll have to wait and see.”

Kim’s absence from state media had triggered speculations about his health earlier also. In 2014, he was not in the public eye for nearly six weeks. Days later, South Korea’s spy agency said he had a cyst removed from his ankle.