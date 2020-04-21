Equity benchmark BSE Sensex fell over 1,000 points in opening trade on Tuesday to hit 30,634 after United States crude oil prices turned negative for the first time in history because of the steep fall in demand amid the coronavirus pandemic.

At 10.35 am, the Sensex was trading at 30,783.49, down 842 points, while the Nifty 50 was down 249 points at 9,012.05. Both indices were down 2.7%.

Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation were the biggest losers on the BSE Sensex. Sun Pharma, Nestle India, Asian Paints and ITC were the only gainers on the index.

Sun Pharma, Cipla, ITC and Hindustan Unilever were the top gainers in the Nifty 50 basket. On the other hand, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel and Maruti Suzuki were among the top losers.

Oil-to-retail conglomerate Reliance Industries Limited was the biggest drag on both the indices, falling as much as 3.5%.

The rupee fell by 30 paise to 76.83 against the US dollar in opening trade on Tuesday, tracking weak domestic equities. The rupee had settled at 76.53 against the US dollar on Monday.