Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will be tested for the coronavirus, after the chairperson of a philanthropic foundation he met on April 15 was found to be infected, The Express Tribune reported on Tuesday.

Dr Faisal Sultan, the government’s top official tackling the coronavirus situation, told reporters that Khan would be tested for the virus. “Prime Minister Khan will undergo test of the coronavirus to show that he is a responsible citizen of this county,” Sultan said according to PTI. “We will follow all protocols in place and make recommendations accordingly.” The protocols include self-isolation.

Edhi Foundation Chairperson Faisal Edhi tested positive for Covid-19 earlier on Tuesday. Edhi’s son Saad Edhi told Dawn that his father began to have symptoms of the disease last week, soon after he travelled to Islamabad to meet Khan on April 15.

“The symptoms lasted for four days before subsiding,” he said. Faisal Edhi was subsequently tested for Covid-19 and the confirmation came on Tuesday.

Faisal Edhi had on April 15 handed Khan a cheque of Pakistani Rs 10 million (INR 47.1 lakh) for the prime minister’s coronavirus relief fund.

Pakistan has so far reported 9,216 cases of the coronavirus, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker. The country reported 16 more deaths on Tuesday, taking the total toll to 192.