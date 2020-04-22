Facebook Inc on Wednesday announced it has bought a 9.99% stake in Reliance-owned Jio platforms for $5.7 billion, or Rs 43,574 crore, as the social media company looks to expand its presence in its largest market in terms of subscriber base. Company chairperson Mark Zuckerberg said the investment deal will help people and businesses in India create new opportunities amid the countrywide lockdown to contain the Covid-19 outbreak, according to News18.

“Today [Wednesday], we are announcing a $5.7 billion, or Rs 43,574 crore, investment in Jio Platforms Limited, part of Reliance Industries Limited, making Facebook its largest minority shareholder,” the company said in a statement.

Zuckerberg said Facebook and Jio Platforms will work together on “some major projects that will open up commerce opportunities for people across India”.

“India is home to the largest communities on Facebook and WhatsApp, and a lot of talented entrepreneurs,” Zuckerberg said in a statement. “The country is in the middle of a major digital transformation and organizations like Jio have played a big part in getting hundreds of millions of Indian people and small businesses online.”

The announcement comes amid the escalating global crisis of the coronavirus pandemic, which has upended lives and businesses across the world, bringing the global economy to a standstill. However, Zuckerberg said the investment was “especially important” right now, because “small businesses are the core of every economy and they need our support”.

“India has more than 60 million small businesses and millions of people rely on them for jobs,” Zuckerberg said. “With communities around the world in lockdown, many of these entrepreneurs need digital tools they can rely on to find and communicate with customers and grow their businesses. This is something we can help with – and that’s why we’re partnering with Jio to help people and businesses in India create new opportunities.”