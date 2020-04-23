The Mumbai Press Club on Thursday condemned the attack on Republic TV’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and his wife in Mumbai and said such acts of violence have no place in a democracy. The press club, however, clarified that their statement has no bearing on the ideological stand taken by Goswami on his news channel.

The press body in a statement said the attempts made to stop Goswami’s car, throw ink on him and bang his car windows are violent acts probably intended to “overawe or threaten” him. “Such acts of violence have no place in a democracy and the MPC [Mumbai Press Club] is opposed to any attempt to bully or pressure the functioning of a free press,” the statement read.

In a video message, Goswami said that two men on a bike had attacked his car while he and his wife Samyabrata Ray were returning to their home around 12.15 am on Thursday. He said that the men initially tried to break the window panes of his car. But when they were unable to do it and Goswami tried to move the car away, they threw some liquid-filled bottles and again tried to break the windows. Goswami added that he then swerved his car away and drove into his building.

Goswami has blamed the Congress for the attack.

The Mumbai Press Club noted the arrests in the case and further urged the Maharashtra government and the police to “speedily investigate the matter and bring to light the entire facts of the case, including charges by Goswami that Congress workers are involved”. The statement added that violence and threats against the media cannot be justified.

On Thursday morning, the Mumbai Police arrested two people in connection with the attack. A first information report was filed at the NM Joshi Marg Police Station under sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Indian Penal Code, the police said.

The incident came days after Goswami launched a full-blown attack on Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and claimed that she had orchestrated lynching of three men in Palghar.

Three Mumbai residents, who were on their way to Silvassa on April 16, were lynched by local residents in Gadakchinchale village of Palghar district on the suspicion that they were thieves. The men who were lynched were reportedly Hindu religious leaders.

Also read:

Mumbai: Journalist Arnab Goswami alleges attempted assault by Youth Congress workers, two arrested