The police in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir said on Friday that they rescued an abducted policeman and killed two militants in a brief shootout in Shirpora Frisal area, Rising Kashmir reported.

An unidentified spokesperson said that the policeman, identified as Constable Sartaj Ahmad Itoo, was kidnapped on Friday evening, PTI reported. Itoo, of Railway Police Srinagar, was abducted from his home.

The area domination party of the police later stopped a vehicle carrying two militants, along with the abducted policeman.

“The militants, however fired at the police naka and tried to flee,” the spokesperson said. “They were killed in a brief shootout while the abducted cop was rescued.” He added that one policeman was injured in the gun battle. Further investigation into the matter has begun.

On Thursday night, militants had abducted Constable Javaid Jabbar in Shopian district. However, they set him free within hours.