The Centre late on Friday issued an order relaxing lockdown guidelines to allow the functioning of select shops within and outside municipal areas. However, the exemptions will not apply to the shops in malls, coronavirus hotspots and containment zones.

In a fresh addendum to a April 15 order, the Ministry of Home Affairs exempted all shops in residential areas and market complexes in rural areas from the lockdown guidelines. “It would be mandatory for all permitted shops to open only with 50% strength of workers, ensure compulsory wearing of masks and strict adherence to social distancing norms,” the ministry said in its new order.

Meanwhile, malls and big shopping complexes shall remain closed in both urban and rural areas till May 3, the order signed by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said.

Outside the municipal limits, which includes rural areas, all shops – except liquor stores – can be open, according to The Indian Express.

Market complexes, except those within the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities, are allowed to open.



Mandatory: 50% strength of workers, wearing of masks & observing #SocialDistancing



The government in its latest order has removed the term “shopping complexes” from the list of activities and establishments that have been banned and replaced it with “market complexes within the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities”. This move is likely to open up operations in the rural sector, which has been severely affected due to the lockdown.

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of the lockdown till May 3, the government had issued a revised set of guidelines and eased restrictions for certain sectors. On April 17, the government made new additions to the list of activities to be permitted in “non hotspots” after April 20. The government said that non-banking financial institutions and microfinance corporations will be allowed to operate with minimum staff. The Centre also allowed the harvesting and processing of minor forest produce, non-timber forest produce by Scheduled Tribes and other forest dwellers.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in India rose to 23,452 on Friday evening and 723 people have died.