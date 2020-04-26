Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said that 80% of the Covid-19 patients in the state are asymptomatic, ANI reported. Maharashtra has so far reported 7,628 cases of the coronavirus, the maximum in the country. Covid-19 has killed over 300 people in the state.

At a press briefing, Thackeray said that his government will take a decision on extending the lockdown by the end of April. “In rural Maharashtra, we are not opening the gates of the district but we have started some industries and other activities,” his office wrote on Twitter after the briefing. “We are reviewing the situation and will decide what more relaxations can be given after May 3.”

The Maharashtra chief minister added that he is looking at the possibility of easing more restrictions. “We have given permission to some industries in some districts and we are also looking into the possibility of doing more after 30 days,” he said.

Thackeray said that the imposition of the lockdown has slowed the spread of Covid-19 in Maharashtra. He added that his government has appointed a task force of expert doctors and a study group of economists to assist with Covid-19 response.

The chief minister also said that politics needs to be kept aside while dealing with the health crisis, Hindustan Times reported. “If we start doing politics now, then we don’t need any other enemy,” he said, according to the newspaper. “Elections will come and pass, power will also not remain forever but if we lose a life today, it is not going to come back.” Thackeray thanked Union minister Nitin Gadkari for urging the politicians in Maharashtra to cooperate with the state government and not to indulge in politics.

Thackeray urged Muslim citizens to offer Ramzan prayers at home. “I urge all my Muslim brothers to continue to cooperate with the government,” he said, according to the newspaper. “Do not gather for mass prayers at mosques or any other place.”

State considering to extend lockdown, says health minister

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Saturday said the state government was considering extending the lockdown in hotspot areas like Mumbai and Pune. The decision will be taken after evaluating all aspects of the situation, he added.

This came on a day the state recorded 811 new Covid-19 cases. According to The Indian Express, this was the state’s biggest single-day spike in cases so far.