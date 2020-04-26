The Chinese city of Wuhan, where the Covid-19 pandemic originated in December, has no patients of the disease left in hospitals any more as of Sunday, the government said, according to Xinhua. The last patient who was hospitalised recovered on Sunday.

According to the last bulletin of the National Health Commission, Wuhan had a total of 50,333 cases of Covid-19 till the end of Saturday – of whom 46,452 had been discharged and 3,869 had died, leaving behind 12 patients still infected, none of whom were in serious condition.

It is not clear how many of the 12 patients were in hospitals. “The latest news is that by April 26, the number of new coronavirus patients in Wuhan was at zero, thanks to the joint efforts of Wuhan and medical staff from around the country,” National Health Commission spokesperson Mi Feng said, according to Reuters.

The Covid-19 pandemic that began in Wuhan has spread across the globe in the last four months. China, the world’s worst-hit country for long, is now ninth in the list of countries with most cases as well as most deaths – the United States now alone has more than 10 times the cases and deaths than China. The world has 29.17 lakh cases and 2.03 lakh deaths now, according to a tracker by Johns Hopkins University.