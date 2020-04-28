A man allegedly murdered two priests of a temple at Pagona village in Anoopshahar area in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district on Monday night using a sword, NDTV reported. The two had earlier accused the man of theft. The accused has been arrested.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath has asked the police to take strict action against the killer. He asked top officials to inspect the site of the crime and submit a detailed report. The deceased have been identified as Jagdish or Rangidas, 55, and Sher Singh, 46, the Hindustan Times reported.

The police said the accused, identified as Murai, was drugged when the killed the two priests. Villagers found the man roaming around with the sword, naked, a police officer said, according to PTI. He will be questioned when he gets sober.

“The two babas lived here at the temple,” senior police officer Santosh Kumar Singh told ANI. “The accused has been arrested. As per initial probe, it has been found that few days ago, he had taken away a belonging of the priests. after which they had scolded him. Following which, he murdered two priests.”

Singh said Murai had been in rage ever since he was accused of theft. After consuming bhaang [cannabis], he went to the temple on Monday night in a fit of rage and murdered the religious leaders, Singh alleged.

Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi called the incident “terrible news”. “Terrible news to read and expect the UP government to take stern action,” she tweeted. “Hope some sections of the media and keyboard warriors don’t attempt to communalise this issue and blame the CM [chief minister] at a time when the state and country are battling Covid.”

The incident comes nearly two weeks after three Mumbai residents, who were on their way to Silvassa, were lynched by local residents in Gadakchinchale village of Palghar district in Maharashtra on the suspicion that they were thieves. A large mob of villagers had surrounded the car of the three men and started attacking them with sticks and iron rods, leading to their deaths. Two of the victims were reportedly local religious leaders from Kandivali suburb in Mumbai, and the third was their driver.

The Maharashtra unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party alleged that the religious leaders had been killed by design. However, the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government denied any religious angle.