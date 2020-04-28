A United States panel has noted a “sharp downward turn” in religious freedom in India in 2019, flagging it as a “country of particular concern” for the first time since 2004. The panel even suggested the US Department of State to impose “targeted sanctions” against Indian government agencies and officials responsible for violations of religious freedom.

While releasing its annual report for 2020, the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom noted that India had seen “perhaps the steepest, and most alarming, deterioration” in religious freedom in the past year.

India was listed as one of only 14 “countries of particular concern” because their governments “engage in or tolerate systematic, ongoing, egregious violations”, the commission said, making its recommendations to the US State Department.

Nine of these 14 countries had already been designated by the department as countries of particular concern in December 2019. These included countries such as Myanmar, China, Iran, North Korea, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. Fifteen countries were recommended to be put on a special watch list for “severe violations”.

However, two of the nine commissioners on the panel expressed their dissent over the recommendation to place India in the category of “particular concern”. One of them, Gary L Bauer, said this would place India in “a gallery of rogue nations in which it does not belong”. He said India is “not the equivalent of communist China, which wages war on all faiths; nor of North Korea, a prison masquerading as a country; nor of Iran, whose Islamic extremist leaders regularly threaten to unleash a second Holocaust”.

Recommendations made by the USCIRF are non-binding to the State Department. India has regularly rejected unfavourable views expressed by the panel. In February, after the commission expressed concern over the communal violence in Delhi, India called its remarks factually inaccurate and misleading.

In December, the commission had said it was “deeply troubled” by the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act in the Indian Parliament and had sought sanctions against Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other principal leadership.

