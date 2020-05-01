The Union health ministry has finalised the list of containment zones in the country and divided the districts into red, orange and green zones depending on the Covid-19 situation in the areas, reported News18. All the metro cities including Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Chennai have been categorised as red zones. These areas are likely to see no exemption of lockdown rules even after May 3.

India has so far recorded a total of 35,403 coronavirus cases and 1,147 patients have died. Of these, 25,007 people are being treated, 8,888 people have recovered, and one person has left the country.

The health ministry’s list contains 130 red zones that are expected to have strict restrictions after the second phase of the lockdown ends on May 3. Partial easing of curbs will be seen in the orange zones and liberal relaxations in green zones.

“This classification is multi-factorial and takes into consideration incidence of cases, doubling rate, extent of testing and surveillance feedback to classify the districts,” the notification from Health Secretary Preeti Sudan said. “A district will be considered under Green Zone, if there are no confirmed cases so far or there is no reported case since last 21 days in the district.”

The ministry added that the list will be revised every week or earlier and states will be informed.

In the letter from the Union health ministry to the states and Union Territories, 284 orange zones have been marked along with 319 green zones. The maximum number of red zones are in Uttar Pradesh that has 19, followed by Maharashtra with 14 such zones. Tamil Nadu ranks third with 12 red zones followed by all of Delhi’s 11 districts.

In Delhi’s National Capital Region, Gautam Buddha Nagar has been identified as a red zone while Ghaziabad is listed under the orange category. Other areas include Uttar Pradesh’s state capital Lucknow, Agra, Saharanpur, Kanpur Nagar, Bulandshahr and Meerut. Gurugram has been marked in the orange category.

In Mumbai suburbs, Palghar, Thane and Mumbai suburban districts have been identified as red zones. Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Satara, Nashik and Solapur are among other districts marked in the no activity zone.

“All States are accordingly requested to delineate the containment zones and buffer zones in the identified red and orange zone districts and notify the same,” the health ministry’s letter read, according to Mint. In the containment areas, the health secretary has ordered strict perimeter control with steps such as ascertaining clear entry and exit points, no movement apart from medical emergencies and essential goods and services. It included that no unrestrained influx of people will be allowed, and active search for cases will be done through house-to-house surveillance, along with testing of all cases, contact tracing and clinical management of all Covid-19 positive cases.

Here is a list of 130 districts under the red zone: