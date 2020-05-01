Coronavirus: All metro cities are on list of red zones where no activity allowed after May 3
A hundred and thirty districts including Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Chennai have been classified as ‘red zones’.
The Union health ministry has finalised the list of containment zones in the country and divided the districts into red, orange and green zones depending on the Covid-19 situation in the areas, reported News18. All the metro cities including Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Chennai have been categorised as red zones. These areas are likely to see no exemption of lockdown rules even after May 3.
India has so far recorded a total of 35,403 coronavirus cases and 1,147 patients have died. Of these, 25,007 people are being treated, 8,888 people have recovered, and one person has left the country.
The health ministry’s list contains 130 red zones that are expected to have strict restrictions after the second phase of the lockdown ends on May 3. Partial easing of curbs will be seen in the orange zones and liberal relaxations in green zones.
“This classification is multi-factorial and takes into consideration incidence of cases, doubling rate, extent of testing and surveillance feedback to classify the districts,” the notification from Health Secretary Preeti Sudan said. “A district will be considered under Green Zone, if there are no confirmed cases so far or there is no reported case since last 21 days in the district.”
The ministry added that the list will be revised every week or earlier and states will be informed.
In the letter from the Union health ministry to the states and Union Territories, 284 orange zones have been marked along with 319 green zones. The maximum number of red zones are in Uttar Pradesh that has 19, followed by Maharashtra with 14 such zones. Tamil Nadu ranks third with 12 red zones followed by all of Delhi’s 11 districts.
In Delhi’s National Capital Region, Gautam Buddha Nagar has been identified as a red zone while Ghaziabad is listed under the orange category. Other areas include Uttar Pradesh’s state capital Lucknow, Agra, Saharanpur, Kanpur Nagar, Bulandshahr and Meerut. Gurugram has been marked in the orange category.
In Mumbai suburbs, Palghar, Thane and Mumbai suburban districts have been identified as red zones. Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Satara, Nashik and Solapur are among other districts marked in the no activity zone.
“All States are accordingly requested to delineate the containment zones and buffer zones in the identified red and orange zone districts and notify the same,” the health ministry’s letter read, according to Mint. In the containment areas, the health secretary has ordered strict perimeter control with steps such as ascertaining clear entry and exit points, no movement apart from medical emergencies and essential goods and services. It included that no unrestrained influx of people will be allowed, and active search for cases will be done through house-to-house surveillance, along with testing of all cases, contact tracing and clinical management of all Covid-19 positive cases.
Follow updates on the coronavirus here
Here is a list of 130 districts under the red zone:
- South Andamans in Andaman And Nicobar Islands.
- Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh.
- Guntur in Andhra Pradesh.
- Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh.
- Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore District in Andhra Pradesh.
- Munger in Bihar.
- Patna in Bihar.
- Buxar in Bihar.
- Gaya in Bihar.
- Chandigarh.
- Raipur in Chhattisgarh.
- All 11 districts in Delhi.
- Ahmedabad in Gujarat.
- Surat in Gujarat.
- Vadodara in Gujarat.
- Anand in Gujarat.
- Banaskantha in Gujarat.
- Panch Mahals in Gujarat.
- Bhavnagar in Gujarat.
- Gandhinagar in Gujarat.
- Arvalii in Gujarat.
- Sonipat in Haryana.
- Faridabad in Haryana.
- Bandipora in Jammu and Kashmir.
- Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir.
- Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir.
- Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir.
- Ranchi in Jharkhand.
- Bengaluru Urban in Karnataka.
- Mysuru in Karnataka.
- Bengaluru Rural in Karnataka.
- Kannur in Kerala.
- Kottayam in Kerala.
- Indore in Madhya Pradesh.
- Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh.
- Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh.
- Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh.
- Dhar in Madhya Pradesh.
- Barwani in Madhya Pradesh.
- East Nimar in Madhya Pradesh.
- Dewas in Madhya Pradesh.
- Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh.
- Mumbai in Maharashtra.
- Pune in Maharashtra.
- Thane in Maharashtra.
- Nashik in Maharashtra.
- Palghar in Maharashtra.
- Nagpur in Maharashtra.
- Solapur in Maharashtra.
- Yavatmal in Maharashtra.
- Aurangabad in Maharashtra.
- Satara in Maharashtra.
- Dhule in Maharashtra.
- Akola in Maharashtra.
- Jalgaon in Maharashtra.
- Mumbai Suburban in Maharashtra.
- Jajapur in Odisha.
- Bhadrak in Odisha.
- Baleswar in Odisha.
- Jalandhar in Punjab.
- Patiala in Punjab.
- Ludhiana in Punjab.
- Jaipur in Rajasthan.
- Kota in Rajasthan.
- Jodhpur in Rajasthan.
- Ajmer in Rajasthan.
- Bharatpur in Rajasthan.
- Nagaur in Rajasthan.
- Banswara in Rajasthan.
- Jhalawar in Rajasthan.
- Chennai in Tamil Nadu.
- Madurai in Tamil Nadu.
- Namakkal in Tamil Nadu.
- Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu.
- Chengalpattu in Tamil Nadu.
- Thiruvallur in Tamil Nadu.
- Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu.
- Ranipet in Tamil Nadu.
- Virudhunagar in Tamil Nadu.
- Thiruvarur in Tamil Nadu.
- Vellore in Tamil Nadu.
- Kanchipuram in Tamil Nadu.
- Hyderabad in Telangana.
- Suryapet in Telangana.
- Ranga Reddy in Telangana.
- Medchal-Malkajgiri in Telangana.
- Vikarabad in Telangana.
- Warangal Urban.
- Agra in Uttar Pradesh.
- Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh.
- Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh.
- Kanpur Nagar in Uttar Pradesh.
- Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh.
- Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh.
- Gautam Buddha Nagar in Uttar Pradesh.
- Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh.
- Meerut in Uttar Pradesh.
- Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh.
- Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.
- Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh.
- Amroha in Uttar Pradesh.
- Sant Kabeer Nagar in Uttar Pradesh.
- Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh.
- Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh.
- Rampur in Uttar Pradesh.
- Mathura in Uttar Pradesh.
- Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh.
- Haridwar in Uttarakhand.
- Kolkata in West Bengal.
- Howrah in West Bengal.
- North 24 Parganas in West Bengal.
- South 24 Parganas in West Bengal.
- West Medinipur in West Bengal.
- East Medinipur in West Bengal.
- Jalpaiguri in West Bengal.
- Kalimpong in West Bengal.
- Maldah in West Bengal.