The National Investigation Agency on Thursday arrested a former village head from Shopian in South Kashmir in connection with a case registered in January, after suspended Jammu and Kashmir Police Deputy Superintendent Davinder Singh was caught with Hizbul Mujahideen militants, The Tribune reported.

Tariq Ahmad Mir had unsuccessfully contested the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections on a Bharatiya Janata Party ticket, according to The Times of India. Mir was involved in providing logistical support to the militants and was in touch with Singh.

“We have arrested Mir for his alleged role in providing logistic support to militants,” an NIA spokesperson said. “We have taken him on police remand for six days.”

The case

Singh was posted as the deputy superintendent of police at the Srinagar airport. He had allegedly escorted the militants from Shopian in South Kashmir to his home and allowed them to stay overnight.

The militants were identified as top Hizbul Mujahideen commander Naveed Babu, and his accomplices Irfan and Rafi. The four reportedly set out for Jammu on January 11 morning, and planned to go to New Delhi from there. Singh was also seen along with the foreign delegation that visited Jammu and Kashmir.

On January 18, the NIA said it has registered a case against Singh and his accomplices under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act. On January 15, the Jammu and Kashmir administration “forfeited” the Sher-e-Kashmir Police Medal for Gallantry awarded to Singh. The administration’s order said that his acts amounted to disloyalty and brought the police force into disrepute.