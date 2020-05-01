Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday assured migrant workers stranded in other states that efforts were being made to bring them home and that “the pain endured by them” because of the lockdown would soon come to end. Wishing workers on the occasion of International Labourers Day, Soren said his government has prepared a plan to ensure the safe return of all labourers and students stuck elsewhere.

“Best wishes to all labourers on May Day,” he said on Twitter. “I know they have endured pain in the midst of the the lockdown. The government is working for your safe return and for your betterment.”

The chief minister said that now that the Centre has granted permission to states to make arrangements to bring back stranded persons, the Jharkhand government will reach out to each and every stranded worker and make sure they return safely.

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday afternoon allowed movement of migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and “other persons” by special trains to be operated by the Ministry of Railways.

Soren also announced that two special trains will be operated to bring back students stranded in Kota, Rajasthan, to Jharkhand. “I thank the Centre and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on behalf of the people of Jharkhand for their help,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, a special train ferrying stranded migrants from Telangana to Jharkhand began its journey earlier in the day.

साथियों, लॉकडाउन की कारण जहाँ जो लोग थे वहीं फंसे रह गए थे। लाखों की तादाद में झारखण्डी श्रमिक भाई-बहन, छात्र-छात्राएं, मरीज़ तथा अन्य लोगों की सकुशल वापसी के लिए सरकार ने काम करना शुरू कर दिया है।



आपसे आग्रह है धैर्य रखें, आपकी सरकार जल्द आप तक पहुँचेगी। स्वस्थ रहें। pic.twitter.com/Zxy4xcjI8u — Hemant Soren (घर में रहें - सुरक्षित रहें) (@HemantSorenJMM) May 1, 2020

साथियों,



आज कोटा, राजस्थान से हमारे राज्य के छात्रों को लेकर 2 स्पेशल ट्रेन झारखण्ड के लिए रवाना होगी।



इस मदद के लिए मैं केंद्र सरकार एवं राजस्थान के मुख्यमंत्री श्री .@ashokgehlot51 जी को समस्त झारखण्डवासियों की तरफ़ से धन्यवाद देता हूँ। — Hemant Soren (घर में रहें - सुरक्षित रहें) (@HemantSorenJMM) May 1, 2020

Karnataka

However, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa on Friday appealed to migrant labourers to stay back and cooperate with the government in order to resume economic activities in the state, PTI reported.

This came a day after the Karnataka government decided that it will allow migrant workers, tourists, students and all others who were stranded to return to their homes. The chief minister said the government held meetings with representatives of commerce and industrial associations to discuss the prospects of resuming work in the state. The government has decided to allow industries in the state to start work – barring in coronavirus containment zones – from May 4.

“The government has appealed to the employers to protect the interest of their workers and pay salaries,” he added. “The government has stood by you during this time of crisis. Covid-19 situation in India is much better than other countries because of your cooperation.”

The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 35,365 on Friday evening and the toll stood at 1,152. All the six metros – Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad – have been classified as red zones .