Covid-19: Lockdown extended till May 17, no movement allowed from 7 pm to 7 am
In orange zones, inter-district movement of individuals and vehicles will be allowed for permitted activities only.
The Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday extended the countrywide lockdown to contain the coronavirus pandemic by two weeks from May 4, till May 17.
The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 35,365 on Friday evening and the toll stood at 1,152. All the six metros – Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad – have been classified as red zones.
Travel by air, rail, metro and inter-state movement by road will remain banned across the country irrespective of the zones, except under special circumstances. Schools, colleges, hotels and restaurants, gyms and movie halls will remain closed. Public gatherings will also remain forbidden and there will be no movement of people from 7 pm to 7 am.
The home ministry said that there will be no restrictions on the movement of goods. “No State/ UT [Union Territory] shall stop the movement of cargo for cross land-border trade under treaties with neighbouring countries,” the government said. “No separate pass of any sort is needed for such movement, which is essential for maintaining the supply chain of goods and services across the country during the lockdown period.”
The Centre advised the states to assess permissions for various activities. “However, States/ UTs, based on their assessment of the situation, and with the primary objective of keeping the spread of COVID-19 in check, may allow only select activities from out of the permitted activities, with such restrictions as felt necessary.”
Here is a list of activities allowed and forbidden in respective zones:
- Red Zones: In red zones, outside containment zones, plying of cycle rickshaws, autos, taxis and cab aggregators is forbidden. Intra-district and inter-district plying of buses is also not allowed. Spas, salons and barber shops will remain closed but most commercial and private establishments will be allowed to operate. Print and electronic media, IT and IT-enabled services, call centres and units manufacturing essential items will be allowed to operate in red zones. All industrial and construction activities in rural areas, including MNREGA works, food-processing units and brick-kilns are permitted. All agriculture activities are permitted.
- Orange Zones: Inter-district movement of individuals and vehicles will be allowed for permitted activities only. Four-wheelers will have a maximum capacity of two passengers besides the driver. Pillion is allowed for two-wheelers. Taxis and cabs with two passengers will be allowed.
- Green Zones: All activities are permitted apart from those forbidden across the country. Buses will be allowed to operate with 50% seating capacity.