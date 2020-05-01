The Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday extended the countrywide lockdown to contain the coronavirus pandemic by two weeks from May 4, till May 17.

The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 35,365 on Friday evening and the toll stood at 1,152. All the six metros – Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad – have been classified as red zones.

Travel by air, rail, metro and inter-state movement by road will remain banned across the country irrespective of the zones, except under special circumstances. Schools, colleges, hotels and restaurants, gyms and movie halls will remain closed. Public gatherings will also remain forbidden and there will be no movement of people from 7 pm to 7 am.

The home ministry said that there will be no restrictions on the movement of goods. “No State/ UT [Union Territory] shall stop the movement of cargo for cross land-border trade under treaties with neighbouring countries,” the government said. “No separate pass of any sort is needed for such movement, which is essential for maintaining the supply chain of goods and services across the country during the lockdown period.”

The Centre advised the states to assess permissions for various activities. “However, States/ UTs, based on their assessment of the situation, and with the primary objective of keeping the spread of COVID-19 in check, may allow only select activities from out of the permitted activities, with such restrictions as felt necessary.”

Here is a list of activities allowed and forbidden in respective zones: