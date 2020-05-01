Maharashtra reported 1,008 new cases of the coronavirus on Friday, its highest single-day increase, PTI reported. The total number of cases in the state rose to 11,506.

Twenty-six people died in Maharashtra on Friday, taking the overall toll to 485. Ten patients died in Pune city, five in Mumbai, three in Jalgaon district, and one each in Pune district, Sindhudurg, Bhiwandi, Thane, Nanded, Aurangabad and Parbhani. A resident of Uttar Pradesh also died in Mumbai.

A statement by the state health department said 15 of the 26 who died suffered from high-risk comorbidities.

As many as 106 patients were discharged upon recovery on Friday. The total number of those who have recovered from the disease in Maharashtra is now 1,879.

Rural Amravati recorded its first case on Friday, the Hindustan Times reported. The victim was a 50-year-old woman from Warud town. She was admitted to a private hospital in Warud three days ago with cough and fever, and was then shifted to the government hospital in Nagpur, where she tested positive for Covid-19.

Mumbai also records highest spike in a day

As many as 751 persons have tested positive in Mumbai on Friday, the highest in a single day, ANI reported. The total number of cases is now 7,625, according to the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai. Mumbai now accounts for nearly 70% of the cases in Maharashtra.

Seventy-one cases were detected in Thane district, including 31 from Thane city and 24 from Navi Mumbai, PTI reported. The total count in Thane district is now 1,011, including 29 deaths, a health official said. In Palghar district, 160 people have been infected so far, and 10 have died.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that 83% of patients in the state are asymptomatic. He added that 20% of patients have been cured. Tope also asserted that the mortality rate in the state has reduced to 3.5%, and the doubling rate of cases is more than the national average.

