The Pune Police on Saturday helped a couple get married during the coronavirus lockdown, PTI reported. A police officer and his wife also performed one of the rituals normally done by the bride’s parents.

Aditya Bisht, a marketing professional, and Neha Kushwaha, a doctor, got engaged in February and planned to get married on May 2 in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. However, because of the restrictions in place during the nation-wide lockdown, they could not travel.

The lockdown, imposed first on March 24 in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, was extended till May 17.

“Last month Aditya’s father Devendra Bisht called up the Pune police control room to get information on whether the couple can go to Dehradun during the lockdown,” Assistant Police Inspector Prasad Lonare said. “He got my number as I am the nodal officer for Hadapsar police station.”

When Lonare told Devendra Bisht that the police could not permit the couple to travel for the wedding, he asked if they could help the couple get married in Pune. Lonare then spoke to his seniors who granted permission.

“We helped with all arrangements for the wedding at a hall here, and a colleague Manoj Patil and his wife gave away the bride as per marriage rituals,” Lonare said. “The parents joined through video call from Nagpur and Dehradun.”

“The help Assistant Police Inspector Lonare and his team extended was unimaginable. We will always be grateful to them,” Aditya Bisht told PTI.

Couple marry at home, Nashik Police thanks them in style

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister’s Office of Maharashtra shared a video on Instagram showing policemen in Nashik praising and thanking another newly-married couple.

“A couple decided to get married at home, without violating any lockdown rules, so the Nashik Police had their own way to celebrate and congratulate the newlyweds,” the post reads.

In the video, the police congratulated the couple on loudspeaker for getting married without violating rules, and also played a Bollywood song. “Congratulating the couple who got ‘married at home’ in Nashik Police Style!” the post reads.

Till Monday afternoon, Maharashtra recorded 12,974 cases and 548 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.