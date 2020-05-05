The Punjab Police on Monday booked singer Shubhdeep Singh, alias Sidhu Moose Wala, after a video of him firing from an assault rifle went viral, the Hindustan Times reported. The incident took place at a shooting range in Badbar village of Barnala district amid nationwide lockdown to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

“Six police personnel, who assisted the singer, have been suspended and a departmental inquiry has been ordered against them,” Senior Superintendent of Police Sandeep Garg told Hindustan Times. They were identified as Assistant Sub-Inspectors Balkar Singh, Antarjit Singh and Ram Singh, head constable Gurjinder Singh and constables Jasbir Singh and Harwinder Singh.

Garg added that these police officers were deployed with the office of deputy superintendent of police (headquarter), Sangrur. “I have suspended them and a detailed report has been sent to the Director General of Police’s office.”

Punjab Police has booked “controversial” Punjabi singer #SidhuMoosewala & 5 cops after a video showing the singer shooting at a firing range went viral on social media.#Moosewala pic.twitter.com/Vv8foza4SC — Prateek Sharma (@bornrajaa) May 4, 2020

Garg said two more police officers were from Patiala and he has written to the Patiala Police for action against them.

Garg said the incident took place at Badbar village on May 1. A case under Section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act has been registered against the accused, NDTV reported.

Earlier in February, the singer was booked for allegedly promoting gun culture and violence through his song “panj goliyan” (five bullets). A first information report was registered against the singer based on a complaint by Chandigarh-based lawyer HC Arora. The Ludhiana Police had also summoned the singer on the complaint of a Right To Information activist, Kuldeep Singh Khaira, who alleged they promoted gun culture and violence, in the same song.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had said his government will not tolerate singers who perform such songs.