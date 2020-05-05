The Border Security Force on Monday closed two floors at its headquarters in New Delhi, a day after a head constable tested positive for the coronavirus, IANS reported. The BSF headquarters is located at Block 10 of the Central Government Offices, on Delhi’s Lodhi Road.

This takes the number of BSF personnel infected with the coronavirus to 55, of whom 41 are in Delhi and 14 in Tripura. The BSF office is 100 metres away from the Central Reserve Police Force headquarters, which was also sealed for sanitisation on Sunday after a personal employee of a senior officer and a bus driver of the paramilitary tested positive.

“As the head constable was working in an office on the second floor of the BSF headquarters, all persons who came in his contact have been identified and quarantined,” Border Security Force Spokesperson Subhendu Bharadwaj told IANS. “They will also be tested for Covid-19.”

Bharadwaj added that the BSF headquarters was already closed by 4 pm on May 1 as a special precautionary measure. “The head constable tested positive late Sunday and he had attended office on May 1.”

Bharadwaj said all employees had vacated office premises and the entire complex was thoroughly sanitised with prescribed solutions of disinfectants. “The headquarter was closed on May 2 and May 3.”

He clarified that other than the security personnel and the control room members in limited numbers, no other staff members were working at the headquarters. “Identification of secondary and tertiary contacts as per protocol is being carried out,” he said. “All protocols are being followed.”

The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 46,433 on Tuesday afternoon and 1,568 have died so far, according to figures from the Ministry of Heath and Family Welfare. Meanwhile, Delhi reported 4,898 cases and 64 deaths.