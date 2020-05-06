The Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday increased the prices of petrol, diesel and liquor to help generate revenue during the coronavirus lockdown. The nationwide lockdown that began on March 25 has now been extended till May 17.

Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna said the retail price of petrol has been increased by 2% and diesel by 1% in the state. “Petrol will now cost Rs 73.91 per litre in UP, while diesel will be available at Rs 63.86 a litre.”

Khanna said the new prices will help the government generate an additional revenue of Rs 2,350 crore through liquor sales, and Rs 2,070 crore through the increase in the value added tax on petrol and diesel.

“New prices will be applicable from today [Wednesday] midnight,” said Khanna. “Diesel is used by farmers and industries so we have taken this into consideration and increased prices accordingly.”

Meanwhile, the state government also increased prices of liquor made in India by Rs 5, and foreign liquor by Rs 10 for 180 ml, Rs 20 for 180 ml to 500 ml, and Rs 30 for 500 ml and more.

The prices of imported liquor will be much higher. An additional Rs 100 has been levied for 100 to 180 ml, Rs 200 for 180 to 500 ml liquor, and Rs 400 for more than 500 ml liquor.

Khanna said owing to the unavailability of liquor during the lockdown, three people consumed sanitisers and died. “A case has been registered in Ghaziabad,” he added

Hundreds of people queued outside liquor shops across the country, ignoring all physical distancing norms, as they opened on Monday for the first time amid the lockdown. In Delhi, serpentine queues were seen outside liquor stores for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, even as the government imposed 70% extra tax – dubbed “special corona fees” – on the sale alcohol.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the Centre announced an increase in excise duty by a record Rs 13 for every litre of diesel and Rs 10 per litre of petrol in an attempt to shore up revenue as demand remains subdued due to the nationwide lockdown.