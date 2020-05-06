Reliance Industries Chairperson Mukesh Ambani retained his top spot among Indian billionaires on Wednesday, according to the Forbes India Billionaires List 2020. Ambani’s net worth stood at $53.2 billion (Rs 4.04 lakh crore), an increase of $910 million over the past year. Ambani was also placed 16th on the list of the world’s richest billionaires.

Retail tycoon Radhakrishnan Damani was second on the list of Indian billionaires, with a net worth of $15 billion (Rs 1.13 lakh crore), a decline of $744 million.

Founder-Chairperson of HCL Shiv Nadar was the third-richest Indian, with a net worth of $13.5 billion (Rs 1.02 lakh crore), a marginal increase of $111 million in wealth. Telecom sector magnate Sunil Mittal and family took the fourth spot with a net worth of $10.8 billion (Rs 82,021 crore), a rise of $256 million.

Globally, Amazon Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos retained his position as the richest person in the world, with a net worth of $139.9 billion (Rs 10.62 lakh crore). Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates also retained his second position with a net worth of $105 billion (Rs 7.97 lakh crore).

Bernard Armont, the chief executive officer of luxury goods company LVMH Moet Hennessy, was the third richest person in the world, with a net worth of $89.4 billion (Rs 6.78 lakh crore). Facebook Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg came in a close fourth with $76.4 billion (Rs 5.79 lakh crore) in net worth.

Byju Raveendran, the 39-year-old founder of Byju’s Learning App, was the youngest Indian billionaire, with a net worth of $1.7 billion (12,904 crore) and a global rank of 1,403.

Alice Walton, the heir to the fortune of Walmart Inc was the richest woman in the world, ranked 13 globally, with a net worth of $55.3 billion (4.19 lakh crore). In India, businessperson Savitri Jindal was the richest woman, with a wealth of $4.7 billion (Rs 35,677 crore). She was followed by Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, with a net worth of $3.5 billion (Rs 26,568 crore).

The number of Indian billionaires reduced from 106 in 2019 to 102 in 2020. Their net worth reduced by 23% to $313 billion (Rs 23.7 lakh crore). Globally, the total combined net worth of billionaires this year is $8 trillion (Rs 607 lakh crore), down from $8.7 trillion (Rs 660 lakh crore) in 2019, perhaps due to the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.