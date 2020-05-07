The central government has started the evacuation process of Indians stranded abroad during the coronavirus pandemic. The Indian Navy INS Jalashwa entered the Male harbour in Maldives on Thursday morning, and 1,000 people are planned to be brought back to India during the first trip. Meanwhile, the first Air India flight to bring back stranded Indians in Abu Dhabi took off from Kochi in Kerala. The national carrier on Wednesday also opened bookings for Indians stranded abroad to return home.
The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 52,952 and the country recorded 1,783 fatalities, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. Maharashtra has recorded the highest number with 16,758 cases so far and 651 deaths. Gujarat has 6,625 cases and 65 fatalities.
The Kerala Police resorted to baton-charging to disperse migrant labourers protesting in Koothattukulam of Ernakulam district. The workers were demanding that they be sent back to their native places.
Andhra Pradesh recorded 56 new cases, the biggest single-day rise, and two deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in the state is now 1,833, and the toll is now 38, the state’s Covid-19 nodal officer said.
The Haryana government has set up a three-member special investigation team to look into a case involving a large stock of alcohol that went missing from a godown in Sonipat district. The state’s home minister said a first information report has been ordered in the matter.
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday ordered that train coaches will be used as care centres for suspected or confirmed cases of Covid-19. The ministry is said to have passed the order in anticipation of an increase in coronavirus cases in the country.
The World Health Organisation said an average of 80,000 Covid-19 cases were reported each day in April, and South Asian nations such as India and Bangladesh are seeing a spike in infections. The health agency added that the numbers are declining in regions such as Western Europe.
Chinese President Xi Jinping warned people against complacency, as China downgraded coronavirus risk levels in all regions amid a decline in the number of cases. China has so far recorded 83,970 cases and 4,637 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s spokesperson tested positive for the coronavirus. Army General Otavio Rego Barros, 59, “is home following all recommended protocols” after his positive test result was confirmed on Tuesday, the president’s office said in a statement.