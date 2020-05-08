At least 15 migrant labourers were killed early on Friday after a cargo train ran over them in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad district, the railways has confirmed to ANI. The workers were walking back home to Madhya Pradesh when the incident occurred.

The victims, who had been walking along the rail tracks, had fallen asleep on them some time during the night. They were reportedly run over around 5 am, reported NDTV. The labourers were walking to Bhusawal from Jalna, an officer at the Karmad police station told PTI.

The number of victims, who were workers at an iron factory in Jalna district, may be up to 17, News18 reported. The train was running between Aurangabad and Jalna.

The police and the Railway Police Force personnel have reached the spot.

More details are awaited.

An accident happened near Karmad, Aurangabad when an empty rake of goods wagon ran over some people. RPF and local police are reaching spot to asses the situation. More details awaited: Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of South Central Railway (SCR) #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/uAqWn1HsQI — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2020

