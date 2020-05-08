The Central Board of Secondary Education announced on Friday that it will hold the remaining examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 from July 1 to July 15, ANI reported. The exams had to be abruptly postponed in March due to a nationwide shutdown to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

On April 29, the CBSE had reiterated its intention to hold Class 10 exams for only six subjects in North East Delhi, which had in February been affected by violence between supporters and opponents of the Citizenship Amendment Act. In other areas, students’ Class 10 performances would be assessed on the basis of exams they had already taken, the board said.

The board added that it would conduct exams for 23 subjects for Class 12. All these announcements had first been made in a CBSE press release on April 1.

The CBSE is also considering sending the answer scripts of the exams already held to examiners’ homes, The Indian Express reported earlier on Friday. The results for Class 12 exams will most likely be announced by the end of August, before the merit list for IIT-JEE Advanced is declared.

The nationwide lockdown, which began on March 25, has been extended till May 17. Over 56,000 people have been affected in India, and nearly 1,900 killed, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.