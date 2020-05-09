Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Ajit Jogi was moved to a hospital on Saturday after he suffered a cardiac arrest, ANI reported. He is in a critical condition and has been put on ventilator support.

Jogi was taken to the Naraina hospital in Raipur after he collapsed in his home garden, according to Hindustan Times. The hospital authorities said that he was brought in at 12.30 pm and put on ventilator as his breathing was irregular.

The 74-year-old leader may be airlifted to Delhi for treatment, according to Dainik Bhaskar.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel spoke to Jogi’s son and wished the leader a speedy recovery. “I spoke to Ajit Jogi’s son over the phone and asked about his health,” he wrote on Twitter. “I prayed for his speedy recovery.”

Jogi, a member of the Congress, served as the state’s chief minister from 2000 to 2003. He is now a Member of the Legislative Assembly from Marwahi constituency.

Jogi’s political career has been marred by several controversies. In 2019, a first information report was filed against him for allegedly obtaining a fake caste certificate by claiming to be an Adivasi. Just days later, his son was arrested for allegedly giving false details in his affidavit for the 2013 Assembly elections.