The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday announced relaxations in lockdown guidelines in the state, including extension of business hours of standalone and neighbourhood shops and allowing private establishments to function with fewer employees, ANI reported. The relaxations will be applicable from Monday in non-containment zones.

Tamil Nadu has registered a huge increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the last few days. The state’s tally has gone up to 6,009, according to data from the Union health ministry.

Under the new guidelines, shops selling essential commodities have been allowed to operate between 6 am and 7 pm. These shops had to shut at 1 pm earlier.

Standalone and neigbourhood shops will be allowed to open from 10 am to 6 pm. In Chennai, they will open at 10.30 am. Earlier, all such had to close at 5 pm. Tea shops across the state have been allowed to stay open from 6 am to 7 pm but can only give takeaways.

Follow today’s live updates on the coronavirus pandemic

Private establishments in Chennai will be allowed to operate from 10.30 am to 6 pm with 33% of the staff. Outside Chennai, the establishments have been allowed to stay open till 7 pm.

Petrol pumps on state and national highways can function round the clock, while those in towns and cities outside Chennai will be allowed to operate between 6 am and 8 pm, according to NDTV.

On Friday, the Madras High Court had ordered the closure of all liquor outlets in the state, noting that there was a “blatant violation” of its guidelines regulating the sales. The court, however, said that online delivery of liquor will still be allowed. On Saturday, the state moved the Supreme Court against the order.

Last month, Tamil Nadu had announced an “intense lockdown” in five major cities. Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai remained shut for four days, while Salem and Tirupur were closed for three days.