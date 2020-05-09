The Delhi Police on Saturday arrested Aam Aadmi Party MLA Prakash Jarwal in connection with the suicide of a doctor last month, NDTV reported. The arrest came a day after a Delhi court issued a non-bailable warrant against him.

A 52-year-old doctor was found hanging at his home in South Delhi last month. He named the AAP leader in his suicide note, accusing him of harassment. The police had registered a case against the legislator on charges of extortion and abetment to suicide.

Jarwal had been missing since his name was mentioned in the doctor’s suicide note, according to NDTV. He also allegedly skipped two police summons for questioning.

The MLA denied the allegations of abetting the suicide before the police took him for questioning. “The allegations against me are false and baseless,” he said, according to ANI. “I had not spoken to the person who committed suicide in a year.”

“I would only like to say that there have been attempts to trap me in the past as well,” he added. “Similar attempts are being made now too. Just like I have proved myself innocent in the past, I will do it again. I am ready to cooperate with the police in any kind of investigation.”

The police had later found out that the doctor, who operated a clinic, was also involved in business with the Delhi Jal Board, according to India Today. Jarwal claimed that the doctor had been named in a sting operation in 2017 because of his alleged dealings with the “tanker mafia”.