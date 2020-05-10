The Ahmedabad Police on Saturday detained four people for allegedly spreading misinformation about Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s health through a fake Twitter account, PTI reported.

This came after Shah issued a statement that he is healthy and not suffering from any disease. He said for the past few days rumours have been floating on social media regarding his health. “In fact, many have tweeted even wishing for my death,” he added.

“The local crime branch detained four persons for spreading misinformation about Shah’s health,” Special Commissioner of Police (crime) Ajay Tomar told the news agency. “A screenshot of a fake Twitter account in Shah’s name with his photo, claiming that he was suffering from a serious ailment, had gone viral on social media platforms.”

Tomar said the suspects were detained from Ahmedabad and Bhavnagar, adding that their questioning is underway in the matter.

Meanwhile, officials said a case has been registered under sections 66(c) (punishment for identity theft) and 66(d) (cheating by personation using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.

