A low-intensity earthquake struck New Delhi on Sunday afternoon. No loss of life, injuries or destruction of property has been reported, according to the Hindustan Times.

According to the National Centre of Seismology, the earthquake measured 3.5 on the Richter scale, and had its epicentre in Ghaziabad, in the National Capital Territory. The earthquake hit around 1.45 pm.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he was praying for everyone’s safety.

Tremors felt in Delhi. Praying for everyone's safety. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 10, 2020

A mild earthquake had hit the national capital on April 12, also measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale. There had been no loss of life or property.