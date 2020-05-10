Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday that 75% of the coronavirus cases in the national capital were mild or asymptomatic, PTI reported. He also asserted that the number of Covid-19 deaths is very less.

The AAP chief also requested migrant labourers not to leave Delhi. He said that if any person still wishes to leave, they must not travel alone but by the trains designated by the Delhi government for the purpose.

“The number of serious patients is less,” Kejriwal said in a press briefing by video. “The number of Covid-19 deaths is very less.” Kejriwal’s remarks came after reports of discrepancies in the toll reported by hospitals and by the Delhi government. According to these reports, the actual toll is higher than that mentioned by the government’s bulletins.

ज्यादातर कोरोना के मरीजों को हल्के लक्षण या कोई भी लक्षण नहीं होते। ऐसे लोगों को अस्पताल में भर्ती होने की ज़रूरत नहीं। उनका इलाज हम उनके घर पर ही करते हैं। इसके लिए हमारी टीम रोज़ उनके लगातार सम्पर्क में रहती है और उनका ख़्याल रखती है। pic.twitter.com/1n2CQ0j6f9 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 10, 2020

Kejriwal said that 73 people have died in Delhi due to the virus. He said Delhi has reported 6,923 coronavirus cases, out of which 2,069 have recovered, while 91 patients are in the intensive care unit and 27 are on ventilator.

The chief minister added that 82% of the people who died were above the age of 50. Kejriwal also said that out of the 6,923 patients, only 1,476 have been hospitalised. He said those showing mild or no symptoms need not be admitted.

“Our team makes inspection of their home to ascertain whether social isolation can be observed or not,” Kejriwal said. “Our teams are in regular touch with such people and if needed, family members of affected person can contact officials.” If there is lack of sufficient space at home, the patient is sent to a coronavirus care centre for 14 days, the chief minister added.

The Aam Aadmi Party convenor said the government has attached the Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital with two or three five-star hotels where medical workers infected with the coronavirus are being treated.

Kejriwal also expressed distress at criticism from the Opposition about facilities for infected medical workers. “It pained me when I heard that the Opposition was criticising our move,” he said. “I want to ask you whether corona warriors should not be given better facility.” The chief minister said the current situation needs unity, not politics.

Kejriwal said the Delhi government has requisitioned ambulances of private hospitals to meet the shortage of these vehicles. “It doesn’t mean that these private ambulances cannot provide service to their attached hospitals,” he said.

Follow today’s live updates on Covid-19 here