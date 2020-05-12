Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday filed his nomination for the May 21 Legislative Council elections, PTI reported. The Shiv Sena leader declared assets worth Rs 143.26 crore. Thackeray is contesting his first election ever.

According to the affidavit, the Thackeray family has movable assets of Rs 61.89 crore. The chief minister has a total of Rs 2.05 lakh cash in hand and does not own a car, The Indian Express reported.

The Shiv Sena leader and his wife Rashmi Thackeray own jewellery worth over Rs 2.10 crore. Rashmi Thackeray owns 70 gm gold that is worth Rs 2.87 lakh, and diamonds worth Rs 1.32 crore. She is the editor of the Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana, and earns from her various businesses. The chief minister owns 616 gm of gold bars or coins valued at Rs 27.41 lakh and diamonds worth Rs 20 lakh.

The couple owns immovable assets worth Rs 81.37 crore. This includes agricultural land in Raigad and non-agricultural land at Murshet in Ahmednagar. They own two properties in Mumbai’s Bandra (East), which is valued at Rs 53.02 crore, according to the current market rates. They also own a commercial shop at Thane’s Ghodbunder Road.

The chief minister has loans worth Rs 4.06 crore, and his wife has loans worth Rs 11.44 crore, according to the affidavit.

The chief minister also has 23 criminal cases against him. Of these, 14 are for publishing “defamatory” content or cartoons in Saamana and Dupahar Ka Saamana, a Hindi newspaper.

On Monday, four candidates from the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance also filed their nominations. This includes Shiv Sena’s Neelam Gorhe, Nationalist Congress Party’s Shashikant Shinde and Amol Mitkari and Congress’ Rajesh Rathod.

Thackeray will lose his post as chief minister if he does not become a member of one of the two Houses of the legislature by May 28.

On Sunday, the Congress announced that it would withdraw one of its two candidates for the May 21 elections to nine seats, owing to which Thackeray will enter the Legislative Council unopposed. The nationwide lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic had forced the Election Commission to defer the polls for the nine seats.

During the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Aaditya Thackeray had filed his nomination from Worli constituency in South Mumbai. He later went on to win the seat. According to his poll affidavit, Aaditya Thackeray had declared assets worth Rs 16.05 crore. His movable assets were worth Rs 11.38 crore and immovable assets Rs 4.67 crore.