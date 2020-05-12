The Delhi office of national carrier Air India was sealed on Tuesday after one staff member tested positive for Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, reported PTI.

The employee, who works at the Gurudwara Rakabganj Road building, tested positive on Monday evening. “Airlines House has been sealed for Tuesday and Wednesday,” an unidentified airline official told the news agency. The staff member is in home quarantine.

All Air India officials, including Chairman and Managing Director Rajiv Bansal, will work from home, authorities of the airline told NDTV. Around 200 people visit the airline’s office almost every day. The building is now being sanitised.

On Monday, Covid-19 tests results of five Air India pilots, who had earlier tested positive for the virus, were negative. They had reportedly received false-positive results due to faulty test kits. Following this, they were tested again.

A technician and a driver, both employees of the airline, have also tested positive and are in quarantine.

The national carrier is the only airline that is taking part in the “Vande Bharat Mission” – an initiative to bring back stranded Indians. The airline will operate 64 flights between May 7 and May 14 to repatriate around 15,000 stranded Indians from 12 countries.

India has been under a lockdown since March 25 to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The Union health ministry’s Tuesday morning update showed that the country’s tally has crossed 70,000 and 2,293 Covid-19 patients have died so far.

