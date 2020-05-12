Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Ajit Jogi is in “very critical” condition and doctors are now trying audio therapy by making him listen to his favourite songs, PTI reported on Tuesday.

The 74-year-old Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (J) chief was admitted to the Shree Narayana Hospital in Raipur on Saturday after he suffered a cardiac and respiratory arrest. He slipped into coma the next day and has been on ventilator support.

According to doctors, a sweet tamarind seed got stuck in Jogi’s windpipe. Medical Director of the hospital, Dr Sunil Khemka, said Jogi’s condition was critical and he is still in a coma. “His neurological activities are almost nil. Doctors are making all efforts to revive his brain activity,” he added. “We have also started giving him an ‘audio therapy’ by making him listen to his favourite songs through earphones, but so far our efforts yielded no success.”

The doctor said that the functioning of Jogi’s heart, blood pressure and urine output were under control.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel visited Jogi in the hospital on Tuesday, and prayed for his speedy recovery. He also spoke to doctors and met Jogi’s wife and son. Baghel said that Ajit Jogi has always fought death. “I pray that God gives him the strength and he recovers soon.”

Jogi is currently an MLA from Marwahi constituency in the state. He was the Chhattisgarh chief minister from 2000 to 2003.

Jogi’s political career has been marred by several controversies. In 2019, a first information report was filed against him for allegedly obtaining a fake caste certificate by claiming to be an Adivasi. Just days later, his son was arrested for allegedly giving false details in his affidavit for the 2013 Assembly elections.